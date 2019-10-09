BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle and one person has been arrested, police said. Local media reported the shooting took place near a synagogue.

A tweet from police advised local people to remain vigilant. It didn’t give any details of the person arrested and said police are in the process of ‘‘stabilizing the situation.’’

Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, police said.