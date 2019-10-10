PARIS — An organization that funds programs to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria raised at least $13.92 billion for the next three years at an international conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

Macron, who hosted the Global Fund’s ‘‘replenishment conference’’ in the French city of Lyon, vowed to keep working to reach the organization’s goal of $14 billion in confirmed pledges.

The last Global Fund conference brought in $12.2 billion in 2016. To give a boost toward this year’s target, France increased its pledge to $1.42 billion, $60 million more than previously announced, Macron said.