“It was very quick and spontaneous,” he said.

Wiranto, 72, a former general who like many Indonesians uses one name, suffered two stab wounds to his stomach, said the national police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A married couple who appear to have been inspired by the Islamic State attacked Indonesia’s chief security minister, Wiranto, as he visited western Java on Thursday, police said.

Wiranto was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Jakarta, the capital, where he underwent surgery and was said to be in stable condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Islamic State, but authorities said the husband and wife had been inspired by the extremist group.

The head of Indonesia’s intelligence agency, Budi Gunawan, told reporters that the two assailants were members of an Islamist terror group, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, that has pledged loyalty to the Islamic State and has been responsible for several recent attacks in Indonesia.

“We have been able to identify these two perpetrators as belonging to the JAD group,” Budi told reporters at Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, where Wiranto underwent surgery.

“It is confirmed that the perpetrators were exposed to ISIS radicalism through social media,” Dedi said in a telephone interview.

