TOKYO — As a powerful typhoon churned toward Japan, organizers of the Rugby World Cup on Thursday canceled two upcoming matches originally scheduled to be played Saturday in stadiums in the direct path of the storm.

The cancellations were announced as cities, railways, and airlines scrambled to prepare for the storm, which is expected to make landfall over the weekend.

In deciding to cancel the two rugby matches — between New Zealand and Italy in Toyota City and between England and France in Yokohama — the World Cup organizers said they had rushed to develop contingency plans.