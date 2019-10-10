TOKYO — As a powerful typhoon churned toward Japan, organizers of the Rugby World Cup on Thursday canceled two upcoming matches originally scheduled to be played Saturday in stadiums in the direct path of the storm.
The cancellations were announced as cities, railways, and airlines scrambled to prepare for the storm, which is expected to make landfall over the weekend.
In deciding to cancel the two rugby matches — between New Zealand and Italy in Toyota City and between England and France in Yokohama — the World Cup organizers said they had rushed to develop contingency plans.
In the end, Alan Gilpin, chief operating officer and tournament director for World Rugby, said “it would be grossly irresponsible to leave teams, fans, volunteers, and other tournament personnel exposed during what is predicted to be a severe typhoon.”
As for a much anticipated match between Japan and Scotland scheduled for Sunday, the organizers said they would decide whether to proceed with the game on Sunday morning.
Japan Rail said it would most likely suspend numerous train routes, including bullet train lines between Tokyo and Osaka. And All Nippon Airways said it was grounding all domestic flights from Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports on Saturday, when the typhoon is expected to make landfall. Both ANA and Japan Airlines said they would also most likely cancel flights over the coming weekend at other airports throughout the country.
NEW YORK TIMES