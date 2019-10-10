Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain had said that he would appeal directly to the president for the return of the woman, Anne Sacoolas, a diplomat’s wife. Police in Northamptonshire, England, suspect her of being the driver of a car that they say was on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a motorcycle ridden by Harry Dunn, 19.

LONDON — President Trump offered little succor to authorities in Britain on Wednesday in a growing dispute over an American woman who fled the country using diplomatic immunity after being involved in a road crash that left a teenage motorcyclist dead.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump described the death as “a terrible accident,” adding that “it is a very, very complex issue because we’re talking about diplomatic immunity.”

But he also expressed understanding for Sacoolas, suggesting that he had driven on the wrong side of the road in Britain.

“You know those are the opposite roads, that happens,” he said. “I won’t say it ever happened to me, but it did. When you get used to driving on our system, and then you’re all of a sudden on the other system when you’re driving, it happens.

“We’re going to speak to her and see what we can come up with so that there can be some healing. There’s tremendous anger over it,” he said, adding, “I understand the anger from the other side very much.”

NEW YORK TIMES