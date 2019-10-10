Yet on Thursday Volodymyr Zelenskiy also said for the first time that his country will ‘‘happily’’ investigate the conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that it was Ukrainians, not Russians, who interfered in the 2016 US presidential election. And he encouraged US and Ukrainian prosecutors to discuss investigating a gas company linked to the son of Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden, although no one has produced evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the former vice president or his son.

KYIV — Ukraine’s president insisted he faced ‘‘no blackmail’’ from President Trump in their phone call that led to an impeachment inquiry, trying to distance himself from the US political drama.

Zelenskiy insisted he is not Trump’s puppet and appeared to be trying to put an end to questions that have dogged the new Ukrainian president since details of his July 25 call with Trump emerged. He said US officials have presented zero evidence Ukraine interfered in 2016, but it’s in his country’s interest to find out once and for all what happened.

In a ‘‘media marathon’’ held in a Kyiv food court, Zelenskiy played down suggestions that Trump pressured him in exchange for US military aid to help Ukraine battle Russian-backed separatists. Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry believe Trump held up the aid to use it as leverage to pressure Ukraine and advance his domestic political interests.

Zelenskiy said he learned only after their phone call that the US had blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. ‘‘There was no blackmail,’’ he said. ‘‘We are not servants. We are an independent country.’’

The July call embarrassed the 41-year-old president because it showed him as eager to please Trump and critical of European partners whose support he needs to strengthen Ukraine’s economy and to end the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy said it was wrong of the White House to publish a rough transcript of the call, and he will not publish the Ukrainian transcript. He said he ‘‘didn’t even check’’ whether the Ukrainian transcript is the same, but ‘‘I think they match.’’

Trump tweeted that Zelenskiy’s comments ‘‘should immediately end the talk of impeachment!’’

Trump has said the United States has an ‘‘absolute right’’ to ask foreign leaders to investigate corruption. Ukraine’s top prosecutor last week said his office would review cases related to the owner of the gas company where Hunter Biden sat on the board, and Zelenskiy on Thursday invited US and Ukrainian prosecutors to cooperate, but said he would not interfere.

Trump also has pushed a long-discredited theory about Ukrainian interference in support of the Democrats in 2016, an attempt to cast doubt on Russia’s role in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The theory contends, without evidence, that the hack of the DNC was initiated from Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would investigate because otherwise we ‘‘can’t say yes or no’’ as to whether there was any such interference.

He said he thought the July call would lead to an in-person meeting with Trump, and wanted the American leader to come to Ukraine. Zelenskiy said the ‘‘key question’’ for him was to try to persuade the White House to ‘‘change its rhetoric’’ about Ukraine as a corrupt and untrustworthy country.

Trump said the military aid was frozen because of concerns about corruption in Ukraine, but the move prompted a congressional outcry and the money was released in September.

Asked what Ukraine did to persuade the United States to release the aid, Zelenskiy said: ‘‘We have many diplomatic contacts. And in case we need to find a solution to questions of this level, questions about our country’s security, we use all our powerful possibilities.’’ He didn’t elaborate.

A TV and film comedian, Zelenskiy overwhelmingly won the presidency in April on promises to fight corruption and end the five-year conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

He’s treading carefully to ensure continued US support while trying to make peace with Russia.

Most of the questions at Thursday’s unusual media event related to the Russia conflict or Ukraine’s economic troubles. Zelenskiy also joked about Trump’s Twitter missives, saying he doesn’t expect a change in US-Ukrainian relations, ‘‘but if there is, we’ll learn about it on Twitter.’’