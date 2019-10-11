A peace accord between Abiy and his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki, formally ended a 20-year military standoff that followed Eritrea’s secession from Ethiopia in 1993. As many as 100,000 people were killed between 1998 and 2000 when a border dispute flared into an all-out war.

Abiy was awarded the prize ‘‘in particular, for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the committee that decides the winner.

Advertisement

Abiy, a 43-year-old ex-intelligence officer, has ushered in an era of hope for peace and greater freedoms in Africa’s second-most populous country, which has long been governed by authoritarian regimes. Upon taking office in April 2018, Abiy initiated the release of thousands of political prisoners, lifted bans on political organizations, prosecuted former officials accused of torture, and vowed to move Ethiopia toward its first free, multiparty elections in 2020.

Abiy has also made bold moves to broker peace in neighboring Sudan and South Sudan, both beset by civil conflict. Abiy spearheaded rounds of talks between opposing sides in both countries, and he has sought a role in mediating other regional conflicts, such as a maritime dispute between neighboring Kenya and Somalia.

In a statement, Abiy’s office said that ‘‘this victory and recognition is a collective win for Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia . . . a prosperous nation for all.’’

Abiy’s recognition by the Norway-based Nobel committee was reminiscent of President Obama’s 10 years earlier. Like Obama at the time, Abiy is near the beginning of his term and has not yet fully implemented the broad changes and peace deals he has set out to accomplish. But his initial decisions in office have prompted an outpouring of hope that those stated objectives will be achieved.

Advertisement

‘‘No doubt some people will think this year’s prize is being awarded too early,” Reiss-Andersen said in her announcement. ‘‘The Norwegian Nobel Committee believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement.’’

Ethiopia remains one of the world’s most insecure countries, with more than 3 million people displaced from their homes and more than 1,000 killed in 2018, mostly because of ethnic strife.