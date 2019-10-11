Other than expressing support for the Kurds, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said little publicly about Trump’s move, which came just as Israel was marking the anniversary of 1973’s Yom Kippur war. But Israeli media have been dominated by critics from all parts of Israel’s fractious political spectrum, worried that American dependability is cracking at another volatile moment in the region.

Israeli officials reportedly had no warning of the withdrawal, which the White House announced Sunday after a call between Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

JERUSALEM — The abrupt withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria and subsequent Turkish attacks on Kurdish fighters have badly rattled Israel’s national security experts, who decried President Trump’s action as a betrayal of loyal allies and evidence that Israel’s most vital supporter is a fickle friend at best.

‘‘Trump abandons allies without blinking and Israel is liable to be next,’’ said a commentary in the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. ‘‘The entire balance of power in the Middle East is built on a very delicate web of supports, pressures, understandings, and agreements — and Trump is unraveling that web.’’

The Kurds are viewed here as longstanding allies of Israel, a reliable, moderate pro-Western faction that has fought on Israel’s side in multiple conflicts, most recently in the battle against Islamic State militants in Syria. Many Jews express a kinship with the Kurds, whom they view as a stateless ethic group persecuted by their common foes, including Iran, Syria, and Turkey.

‘‘The world was silent during the Holocaust and was silent when the Armenian people were massacred and did not recognize it,’’ said Yaakov Margi, an ultra-Orthodox member of the Israeli Knesset, or parliament. ‘‘It is silent today to the slaughter of the Kurdish people by a tyrant who is never satiated.’’

Politicians from several parties condemned Turkey’s incursion and called for Israel to help the Kurds. A group of 50 reserve combat officers in the Israeli military signed an open letter to Netanyahu beseeching him to ‘‘do everything possible to prevent a massacre of the Kurdish people.’’

Netanyahu, who largely built his recent reelection campaign on his close relationship with Trump, had no public reaction to the withdrawal until after the Yom Kippur holiday. On Thursday, hours after the Turkish strikes began, he released a statement condemning the attack and promising humanitarian aid for the fleeing Kurds. He made no mention of Trump or the withdrawal of US troops that proceeded the offensive.

Trump’s surprise move came at a delicate moment for Netanyahu, who is struggling to break a political deadlock following inconclusive national elections last month. For years, Netanyahu has reveled in his reputation as a Trump whisperer, able to wheedle long-sought concessions from the unpredictable president. Among them: the move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, shattering decades of US policy, and a presidential proclamation recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights that Trump signed a month before parliamentary elections in the spring.

Now, with just weeks remaining to negotiate a governing collation, the ties to Trump that Netanyahu had trumpeted with billboards of the two of shaking hands are widely seen as a liability. The prime minister is a ‘‘lone rider on a paper tiger,’’ said a headline in the Haaretz newspaper.

‘‘He ran his campaign as a man in another league who had mastered the delicate diplomacy of this moment,’’ said Dan Shapiro, former US ambassador to Israel and research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. ‘‘This definitely weakens the argument.’’

Israel would have objected to the withdrawal of US troops under any circumstances, Shapiro said. But to have such a major policy shift dropped without notice — catching even Pentagon and State Department officials unaware — has baffled policymakers.

‘‘The chaos just adds to it,’’ said Shapiro. ‘‘They know they can’t criticize Trump because of the blowback they know would follow. They’re stuck.’’

Israel had already grown wary of Trump’s inconsistency, particularly over his willingness to engage with Iran. Nothing has been more pleasing to Israeli hawks than Trump’s hard line on Tehran, especially his withdrawal from a 2015 international deal that restricted Iran’s nuclear energy program in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Netanyahu derided the agreement as weak and ineffective.

But many began to question Trump’s resolve in June when he reportedly canceled a plan to strike Iranian targets in retaliation for Iran’s downing of a US intelligence drone, likening it to President Obama’s failure to follow through on threats to punish Syria for using chemical weapons in 2013.