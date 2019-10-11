The deployments include two fighter squadrons, an air expeditionary wing headquarters unit, two Patriot missile batteries, and one air-defense unit operating a system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. The Pentagon said last month that some of those units were preparing to deploy.

The announcement comes days after President Trump criticized US involvement in the region.

The Pentagon will deploy an additional 1,800 US troops to Saudi Arabia, senior defense officials announced Friday, a modest increase in the US military’s presence in the Middle East meant to deter aggressive Iranian actions.

The deployments come as the Pentagon wrestles with how to deter Iran while simultaneously pivoting itself for greater competition with China across the globe. A strike group led by aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been in the Middle East for months, and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper declined to say whether its deployment would be extended.

Esper, speaking Friday at the Pentagon, said that pieces of evidence recovered from recent attacks in the Persian Gulf region ‘‘prove that Tehran is responsible,’’ and that Iran’s bad behavior is part of a broader campaign to disrupt the global economy.

‘‘Iran’s attempts to use terror, intimidation, and military force to advance its interests are inconsistent with international norms,’’ Esper said.

The defense secretary said he spoke Friday with the Saudi minister of defense, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, to discuss Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities and US efforts to protect partners in the region from further Iranian aggression.

‘‘Saudi Arabia is a long-standing security partner in the Middle East, and it has asked for additional support to supplement their own defenses and defend the international rules-based order,’’ Esper said.

Trump has long praised Saudi Arabia as a partner and a prolific buyer of American arms. But the kingdom has grown increasingly unpopular among Republican and Democratic lawmakers for its role in a brutal war in Yemen that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead, many from indiscriminate Saudi airstrikes using US-supplied weapons.