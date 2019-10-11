The Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday that the typhoon was just more than 200 miles off the eastern coast of central Japan, with winds of more than 110 miles per hour at its center. The agency said the storm was expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday. At a news conference Friday morning, the agency warned that Hagibis could be as strong as the Kanogawa Typhoon that killed more than 1,200 people when it hit Shizuoka prefecture and the Tokyo region in 1958.

KYONAN, Japan — Typhoon Hagibis swirled toward Japan on Friday, as cities across the country opened evacuation centers and forecasters issued extreme weather warnings for several prefectures along the country’s eastern coast.

The agency said the southeastern Tokai region could receive up to 31 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

Japan Railways said it would suspend service, including bullet trains, throughout the Tokyo region Saturday.

All Nippon Airways canceled all of its domestic and international flights from airports in the Tokyo area Saturday, and Japan Airlines said it would cancel flights from multiple airports.

On Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported that 33,100 households were already without power in the greater Tokyo region.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it would close attractions such as Ueno Zoo and Hamarikyu Gardens. Supermarkets and department stores said hundreds of outlets across Tokyo and surrounding prefectures would also be closed.

In Chiba prefecture, where a typhoon last month caused severe damage, several municipalities opened evacuation centers. As of Friday evening, more than 2,025 people had sought cover, including 44 people who left their homes last month during Typhoon Faxai.