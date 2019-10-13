In the only nation to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings as a democracy, millions headed to the polls Sunday to vote in the runoff of its second-ever presidential elections. In doing so, they showed contempt for the nation’s political establishment for failing to solve high unemployment, rising prices, and lack of opportunities that helped spark the revolution.

TUNIS, Tunisia — In a region ruled by monarchs, autocrats, and family dynasties, Tunisia on Sunday once again showcased its unique position in the Arab world: It will soon have a president who is a political outsider — either a media tycoon or a former law professor.

Advertisement

Now, a disillusioned population has placed its hopes on two diametrically opposite candidates. Either Nabil Karoui, a multimillionaire TV station owner who campaigned from a prison cell, or Kais Saied, an obscure academic who hardly campaigned and had to borrow money to register as candidate, will be Tunisia’s next president.

‘‘I am fed up with the political system,’’ said Najwa Sassi, 45, an employee in a pharmaceutical lab who voted in Tunis’s upscale enclave of Les Berge du Lac. ‘‘But I never expected that we would elect a political outsider. This makes me proud of our democracy.’’

Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Saied had secured more than 76 percent of the vote. Official results were expected as early as Monday.

On the streets of the capital, Tunisians honked their car horns in celebration. Thousands gathered on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the epicenter of the 2011 revolution, chanted Saied’s name and waved Tunisian flags.

In some ways, analysts said, this North African nation has embraced political trends seen in other countries, where populist movements have toppled the established political parties, said analysts.

‘‘Electorates are looking to new faces, and sometimes new faces with untested ideas,’’ said Scott Matric, a senior official with the International Republican Institute, which with the National Democratic Institute is observing the elections. ‘‘And in that sense the dynamic here in Tunisia is more similar to things we see in Europe than some other places in this region.’’

Advertisement

Yet unlike Europe, where populism has been fueled by anti-migrant sentiment and race- or religion-based politics, both Karoui and Saied have vowed to uproot poverty, battle corruption, and build a better government that can provide health care, education, and other basic needs. That in itself stands in stark contrast to elections in other parts of the Arab world, where populations have no real voice and polls are typically rigged.

‘‘We Tunisians are angry at the previous president and governments,’’ said Saoussen Attia, 35, who works at a water supply company, after leaving a polling station. ‘‘They failed us. Today, our dinar is collapsing and corruption is everywhere. Young people like me want a Tunisia that looks like the United States or France.’’

Saied and Karoui placed first and second in the presidential election last month contested by 26 candidates. The field included moderate Islamists, secularists, and even supporters of Tunisia’s late dictator Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, who was toppled in the revolution and died last month in exile in Saudi Arabia. The election came less than two months after the death of 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi, who was elected in 2014.

The campaigns of both Saied and Karoui were unorthodox. The day before the start of Karoui’s campaign in August, he was arrested on three-year-old allegations of tax fraud and money laundering, charges his supporters say were politically motivated. International observers raised concerns about the timing of his arrest, given that the 55-year-old media mogul was leading in the polls.

Advertisement

Karoui campaigned from prison, portraying himself as a populist champion of the poor and for those neglected by the political establishment. His brash style and business-minded image evoked comparisons to US President Trump and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Karoui was released from prison Wednesday, but the charges against him still stand.

‘‘Karoui has an economic program, and he’s a lot like me,’’ Attia said. ‘‘I don’t believe in the charges against him.’’

The 61-year-old Saied, in contrast, is not affiliated with a political party. While his competitors put up billboards and staged large rallies with music, he campaigned largely by speaking to voters on their doorsteps.

Tall and solemn, he has drawn the nickname ‘‘Robot Man’’ for his stiff manner. He is seen as deeply conservative — he has referred to homosexuality ‘‘as an illness and foreign plot.’’ At the same time, he has appealed to voters by promising a government that will return power back to the people.

‘‘We don’t want someone who was just released from prison,’’ said Mohamed Abidi, 40, a lawyer. ‘‘Kais Saied connects with the people.’’

Whoever wins the elections will immediately face challenges. In last week’s parliamentary elections, the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party won the most seats, but not a majority. Other parties, including Karoui’s fledgling party, have also gained significant numbers of seats, making it potentially difficult to create a government.

Advertisement

‘‘We are looking at a very fractured political reality in the parliament,’’ Mastic said. ‘‘It will take a lot of work to form a governing coalition whatever that looks like and whomever is the president.’’