The court verdicts followed a landmark trial in which 12 leaders of the Catalan independence movement stood accused of crimes ranging from rebellion and sedition to misuse of public funds.

The former deputy leader of Catalonia, Oriol Junqueras, received the toughest sentence: 13 years in prison. After the ruling, a Spanish judge issued a new European arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, who has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, after fleeing to avoid prosecution in Spain.

MADRID — The Spanish Supreme Court on Monday sentenced former leaders of the Catalan independence movement to lengthy prison terms after finding them guilty of sedition for their botched attempt to break away from Spain in 2017.

Advertisement

The court sentenced nine of the former leaders to prison for sedition, as well as for misusing public funds. The remaining three were sentenced for the lesser crime of disobedience during the events two years ago, which culminated in an unconstitutional referendum followed by a declaration of independence in October 2017.

The ruling came amid another buildup of tensions in Catalonia, and protesters took to the streets of Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia as soon as the verdict was made public. The demonstrators cut off the main Diagonal Avenue that crosses Barcelona, while some gathered outside the prison where Junqueras and others are being held.

In recent days, the Spanish authorities had deployed anti-riot police officers to prepare for any major street protests. On Monday, the police cordoned off Barcelona’s airport to prevent demonstrators protesting the verdict from disrupting air traffic. Footage shared online showed officers with batons clashing with crowds.

Quim Torra, the separatist leader of the regional Catalan government, had called on citizens to demonstrate. He later also called for amnesty for the convicted leaders.

The verdict came before a repeat national election Nov. 10. It was called after Pedro Sánchez, the caretaker Socialist prime minister, failed to get sufficient support from smaller parties in parliament to form a government. It will be Spain’s fourth election in four years, highlighting the country’s political polarization and fragmentation.

Advertisement

The decision Monday will have a direct impact on next month’s national election because Junqueras and five other condemned politicians had planned to run.

New York Times