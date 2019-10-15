Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a Russian-speaking man filming himself walking around a recently evacuated US military base in northern Syria, punctuating the message that the Russians were now in charge.

The United States had until Monday maintained two military bases in the area, and Russia’s announcement signaled that Moscow, the Syrian government’s most important ally, was moving to fill a security void left by the withdrawal of both the US military and its partners in their effort to destroy the Islamic State group and its Syrian base.

CEYLANPINAR, Turkey — Russia said Tuesday that its military units were patrolling territory in northern Syria vacated by the United States following the withdrawal ordered by President Trump, underscoring the sudden loss of US influence in the eight-year-old Syria war.

Trump decided last week to abruptly yank US forces from a Kurdish enclave of northern Syria, ending a long-standing alliance with Syrian Kurdish fighters regarded by Turkey as terrorists. Turkey’s military then invaded, driving tens of thousands of civilians from their homes and forcing the Syrian Kurdish fighters to align themselves with the Syrian military in a stunning switch of allegiances for survival.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its military police, which had already established a presence in other parts of Syria, were patrolling along a line of contact separating Syrian and Turkish forces, who have been racing to control large parts of northern Syria since the Turkish invasion began Oct. 9.

The Russians were patrolling near the strategically important city of Manbij, vacated by the Americans and Syrian Kurds and now occupied by Syrian government troops. The statement also said Russian troops were coordinating “with the Turkish side.”

The developments came as a spokesman for the US-led coalition said on Twitter that its forces, which include French and British soldiers, had left Manbij.

Russia and Turkey will soon be the only foreign armies in the area. Syria’s state broadcaster also reported that Syrian government troops had deployed inside Manbij, as Turkish-led forces advanced in the countryside outside the city. Elsewhere, Kurdish-led fighters attempted to retake another important town near the Turkish border, Ras al-Ayn, from Turkish-led forces. Heavy fire from machine guns could be heard to the south and southwest of Ras al-Ayn and from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, which is less than a mile from the fighting.

As of Tuesday, fighting in Ras al-Ayn and other areas of northern Syria has forced at least 160,000 people from their homes, according to United Nations estimates. Kurdish authorities put the figure at 270,000.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from northern Syria drew global condemnation, left Kurdish fighters feeling betrayed, and raised the possibility that the president had made a strategic blunder that would open a volatile new chapter in the war.

Abandoned by the Americans, and quickly losing land to the Turkish force, Kurdish authorities sought protection from the Syrian government and its largest backer, Russia.

Since Kurdish authorities asked the government of President Bashar Assad for assistance, thousands of Syrian troops have flooded into northern Syria for the first time since the government lost control of the region several years ago.

But Syrian government troops have stayed clear of the border region near Ras al-Ayn, where Kurdish troops fight on alone. Instead, government forces have deployed to other strategic positions, such as Manbij, to help alleviate pressure on Kurdish fighters on the front line.

In Britain, meanwhile, a day after foreign ministers from all 28 European Union member states agreed unanimously to stop selling arms to Turkey — the first time the bloc has reached such a decision about a NATO ally.