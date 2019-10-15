Here are some of the parties that have the most to gain or lose.

The announcement preceded a Turkish incursion that turned what had been a largely peaceful Kurdish-administered stretch of northeastern Syria into a new flashpoint. Analysts and some of Trump’s own advisers had warned of this exact outcome for months, after he first teased the idea of a withdrawal.

President Trump’s abrupt announcement last week that the United States would withdraw its troops from northeastern Syria has already begun to shift the power dynamic in a country that has endured years of war involving a tangled set of international actors.

THE WINNERS

President Bashar Assad of Syria, along with Russia and Iran: Assad and his chief international backers, Russia and Iran, all stand to benefit from the troop withdrawal, which clears the way for Assad to tighten his once-tenuous grip on his battered country.

Assad has long vowed to retake large stretches of territory lost in the country’s eight-year civil war. That appears to be taking place now, with Syrian government forces aligning with the Kurdish-led militia that the United States abandoned upon its withdrawal and reentering parts of the northeast where they had been absent for years.

In addition, the two biggest threats to Assad’s leadership have been substantially weakened by years of war: the Islamic State, thanks largely to a US-led coalition that fought the militants; and the myriad rebel groups that tried to overthrow the Syrian government.

Russia also stands to benefit. After Trump revealed his intentions in December, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia applauded the decision. Russia has contributed about 5,000 troops and a few dozen aircraft to prop up Assad’s government, which secured Moscow’s strategically important naval facility in the Syrian city of Tartus on the Mediterranean Sea.

Iran likewise plays an outsize role in Syria as the international ally with the most invested in the country and the most at stake. During the war, Iran embedded itself in Syria through its fighters and proxies, redrawing the strategic map of the Middle East.

Turkey: Turkey and the United States, which are NATO allies, have frequently found themselves at odds in Syria, even though both opposed Assad. And the United States’ backing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF — a militia that Washington views as the most capable of pushing back Islamic State militants — long vexed Turkey.

Turkey has battled Kurdish separatists domestically since the 1980s and has described the rising power of Kurds along its border in northern Syria as a threat.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey had long threatened military intervention against the Kurdish forces in Syria, but America’s presence in the country’s northeast was a major barrier.

The exit of US troops left Turkey open to taking that action, and it launched a long-anticipated cross-border assault on the SDF last week.

The Islamic State: “We have won against ISIS,” Trump declared in a video published in December, when he first announced his intention to withdraw US troops from Syria.

He has repeated that mantra many times since, but experts — including some of Trump’s own staff and coalition partners — disagreed from the start. Though the militants lost the sweeping territory that they had held at the height of their power, the withdrawal of US troops removes one of the group’s main adversaries.

THE LOSERS

Syrian Kurds: The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is one of the groups most immediately affected by America’s withdrawal from Syria.

Despite having been important American allies in the fight against ISIS, the Kurdish-led group was left virtually abandoned when Trump announced the withdrawal, effectively clearing the way for Turkey to target its fighters.

The Kurdish forces, which carved out an enclave in northeastern Syria during the war, are losing territory and control as a result of Trump’s move.

The withdrawal has also left the Kurdish fighters searching for new allies, and for that they turned to the Syrian government forces of Assad, a longtime US foe.

Many Americans who fought alongside or supported the Kurdish-led forces have expressed shame over Trump’s decision.

Civilians: Civilians have borne the brunt of the Syrian conflict for years, with millions displaced from their homes and millions of others who fled the country struggling abroad as refugees.

Aid groups have warned for months that further destabilization in northern Syrian could set off yet another humanitarian disaster in the region, and there are already signals that such a crisis is emerging.