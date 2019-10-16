It was not clear how many people had been killed and wounded overall in the protests, which have drawn thousands into the streets.

Some of the bullet wounds indicate that people were shot at close range, Dr. Diallo Mamadou Bella said. He is volunteering to treat the more than 70 wounded protesters at a hospital in the suburbs of the capital, Conakry, where many of the protests have been taking place.

CONAKRY, Guinea — At least nine people were killed in three days of protests in Guinea against the president’s bid to extend his time in power, while hospitals were overwhelmed with scores of wounded people, a doctor said Wednesday.

President Alpha Conde’s mandate ends in December 2020 but he is seeking a referendum to allow a third term in the West African nation of some 12 million people.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, a coalition group, called for the demonstrations.

Its leader, Abdourahmane Sanoh, and at least five others have since been arrested and were in court Wednesday, charged with acts to compromise public security and disrupt public order.

‘‘We will continue the struggle until they are released. We will not negotiate as long as they are detained,’’ said Oumar Sylla Fonike Mengue, the acting spokesman for the coalition also known as the FNDC.

The group, anticipating a crackdown by security forces, had encouraged youths to protest in their districts instead of gathering all in one place.

It had called on security forces, which have had a history of violence, to show restraint.

One opposition party spokesman, Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, blamed the government for the protesters’ deaths.

All the money spent to reform the security forces had been useless, he said. ‘‘Soldiers, gendarmes, and police shoot Guineans, they kill like flies. It’s a shame.’’

