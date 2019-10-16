TORONTO — Barack Obama is urging Canadians to reelect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian
election by a former US president.
Obama tweeted Wednesday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.
‘‘The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,’’ Obama wrote.
Trudeau later responded with his own tweet: ‘‘Thanks my friend, we’re working hard to keep our progress going.’’
Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections.
Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, said that might have something to do with Obama’s intervention.
‘‘Trudeau is in real danger,’’ Bothwell said. ‘‘If I were a Liberal [Party] campaigner, I would quietly point with pride to Obama’s endorsement.’’
Bothwell said a person would have to go back more than 100 years to find an American president intervening in a Canadian federal election.
