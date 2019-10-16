TORONTO — Barack Obama is urging Canadians to reelect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian

election by a former US president.

Obama tweeted Wednesday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.

‘‘The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,’’ Obama wrote.