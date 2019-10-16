Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US diplomat and the driver involved in the crash that killed their son, was in an adjacent room, waiting to meet them. Police in England said she had fled the country while claiming immunity. Britain and the US have been involved in a diplomatic tug of war ever since.

There, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, the parents of Harry Dunn, 19, who was killed in the crash in August, met with President Trump on Tuesday. He had an unpleasant surprise for them, they later said.

LONDON — In an unrelenting quest for justice after their son was killed in a car crash and the driver who is a suspect in the case fled Britain for the US, two Britons traveled all the way to the White House this week.

Advertisement

Trump, a former reality television star well versed in the language of staging a spectacle for the cameras, had another surprise. Members of the White House press corps were in another room.

Apparently they were waiting to record any meeting between the grieving parents and the woman they had pleaded with in teary television interviews to return to Britain to face the police and to meet them so they could get answers.

“The bombshell was dropped not soon after we walked in the room,” Charles told reporters after the family’s 15-minute meeting with the president in Washington.

But the teenager’s parents, who said they would only meet Sacoolas when she returned to Britain, rejected Trump’s offer, saying that it felt “rushed” and that it would not have gone well.

“We would still love to meet with her,” Charles said, “but it has to be on our terms and on UK soil.” She added, “She needs to come back and face the justice system.”

Mark Stephens, a lawyer for the Dunn family, called the president’s surprise offer of a meeting “a gargantuan miscalculation.”

Advertisement

Stephens told the British broadcaster Sky News that the move was one of many mistakes in the case, including Sacoolas’ flight from Britain, “making her a fugitive from justice.” He added of the White House offer, “Bringing her in that way was just so wrong.”

In a further bewildering turn, the meeting between Trump and the Dunn family was attended by “the head of US spying,” Stephens told reporters Wednesday.

Stephens later said in a phone interview Wednesday that he was referring to Robert C. O’Brien, the US national security adviser.

“This O’Brien had effectively curated the idea that there would be a confrontation between the Dunns and Mrs. Sacoolas and that the press would film it,” Stephens added.

He added that while the president “left an olive branch on the table for a political solution,” O’Brien said that Sacoolas was “not going back under any circumstances.”

The White House and the British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apart from expressing anguish at the family’s loss through her lawyer, Sacoolas has not spoken out publicly about the crash that occurred Aug. 27 in Brackley, a town in Northamptonshire about 60 miles northwest of London near a Royal Air Force base that hosts a US Air Force communication station.

Northamptonshire police said they suspected that Sacoolas had been driving on the wrong side of the road when her vehicle collided with a motorcycle ridden by Harry Dunn.

Advertisement

After the accident, authorities said, Sacoolas told officers that she had no plans to travel abroad. But she abruptly left Britain, claiming diplomatic immunity and setting off an international uproar.

Britain made a formal request for a waiver of diplomatic immunity to the US Embassy in London on Sept. 5. It was declined eight days later.

Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign secretary, said in a letter to the family Saturday that diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas no longer applied to the case because she had returned to the US.

“The UK Government’s position is that immunity, and therefore any question of waiver, is no longer relevant in Mrs. Sacoolas’s case, because she has returned home,” Raab said in the letter that was shared with The New York Times on Sunday.

“The US have now informed us that they, too, consider that immunity is no longer pertinent,” Raab said, adding that the matter was now in the hands of the Northamptonshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sacoolas’ lawyer had contacted the family and asked for a meeting, Radd Seiger, a spokesman for the parents, said Sunday.

Sacoolas was said to be “devastated by this tragic incident,” according to a statement made on her behalf by her lawyer, Amy Jeffress. “No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family,” the statement said.

“It was an accident, we understand that,” a teary-eyed Charles told reporters in New York on Monday. “But seven weeks on and we’ve had to do this to get an apology, just in writing, that’s just wrong,” she said.

Advertisement

Despite being caught off guard by the president’s suggestion for an unplanned meeting with Sacoolas, Harry Dunn’s parents appeared sympathetic toward Trump after their meeting.

Charles said that the president was “very gracious” and “very welcoming,” and though the president did not suggest that Sacoolas would return to Britain, she said, he said he would now “push to look at this from a different angle.”

“I think he generally will look to try and resolve this in a way to help us,” Dunn told reporters.