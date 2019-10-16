Trump found himself increasingly isolated after deciding to withdraw troops from Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish offensive against Kurds who had fought alongside the United States. The president all but washed his hands of the conflict, saying it “has nothing to do with us,” generating withering criticism from Republicans and leading to a stormy clash with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON — President Trump faced off against both parties in Congress on Wednesday in an extraordinary confrontation over his decision to abandon Kurdish allies as the vast majority of House Republicans joined Democrats to condemn his policy in an overwhelming vote.

Bereft of supporters and under pressure from an impeachment inquiry, Trump spent much of the day defending his decision and lashing out against rivals. He dismissed the Kurds, who until last week shared outposts with American soldiers, saying they were “no angels” and fought for money. And he berated Pelosi as a “third-grade politician” or “third-rate politician,” depending on the version, prompting Democrats to walk out of a White House meeting.

“I think now we have to pray for his health,” Pelosi told reporters afterward. “This was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

She said Trump seemed “very shaken up” by the cascade of criticism.

Trump said it was the other way around. “Nancy Pelosi needs help fast!” he wrote on Twitter. “She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

The collision in the Cabinet Room came after the House voted 354 to 60 for a nonbinding resolution expressing opposition to Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurds, a measure that drew support from two-thirds of the House Republican caucus and all three of its top leaders. Senate Republicans spoke out individually, warning that Trump was courting “disaster,” as one put it.

The fireworks erupted as Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Robert C. O’Brien, the president’s new national security adviser, left for Turkey in an effort to persuade President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to agree to a cease-fire in Syria.

But Trump’s commitment to that diplomacy seemed in doubt as he declared that the United States had no real interest in the matter.

He said he could understand if Syria and Turkey want territory. “But what does that have to do with the United States of America if they’re fighting over Syria’s land?” he asked.

Trump dismissed concerns that his decision to pull back had opened the way for Russia, Iran, the Syrian government and the Islamic State to move into the abandoned territory and reassert influence. “I wish them all a lot of luck,” Trump said of the Russians and Syrians.

Trump’s approach upended decades of American policy in the Middle East, a region presidents of both parties have considered vital to the United States. While many presidents have been reluctant to commit troops to conflicts there, they rarely brushed off the importance of the region’s disputes so dismissively nor accepted the influence of Russia so readily.

But Trump argued that he ran for president on a platform of ending “endless wars,” a pledge that resonated with many Americans tired of nearly two decades of overseas military operations. “They’ve been fighting for 1,000 years. Let them fight their own wars,” he said.

Critics in both parties condemned the president’s decision. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, opened his weekly news conference by expressing his “gratitude to the Kurds,” adding, “I’m sorry that we are where we are.”

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, said that by sending Pence and Pompeo to Turkey, Trump was trying to fix a problem of his own creation, but too late. “It’s like the farmer who lost all his horses and goes to now shut the barn door,” Romney said.

Erdogan of Turkey called Wednesday for Kurdish fighters to lay down their weapons and withdraw from the border area “this very night.”

Resisting Western pressure to halt the operation, Erdogan also requested international support for his country’s battle against Kurdish fighters whom Turkey considers terrorists.

Speaking to the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan said Turkey would not stop fighting until it had established a planned “safe zone” in Syria roughly 20 miles deep.

Pompeo said in an interview on the Fox Business Network that the US delegation’s goal was to find a solution to the crisis in Syria. “We need them to stand down,” Pompeo said. “We need a cease-fire at which point we can begin to put this all back together again.”

In Washington, Trump had little patience for Pelosi when she and other congressional leaders of both parties arrived at the White House for a briefing on the fighting. It was the first time the president had been in the same room with her since she declared the opening of an impeachment inquiry last month and while the topic did not come up, the room crackled with friction.

When Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic minority leader, cited Trump’s former defense secretary, Jim Mattis, on Syria, the president cut him off. Mattis, a retired Marine general, was “the world’s most overrated general,” Trump said, according to a Democratic account.

“You know why?” Trump said. “He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take two years. I captured them in one month.”

According to the Democratic account, Pelosi at one point noted that President Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia has always wanted a “foothold in the Middle East” and now has one.

“All roads with you lead to Putin,” she told Trump.

When Pelosi and Representative Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, the House majority leader, stood to leave, Trump called out, “Goodbye, we’ll see you at the polls.”