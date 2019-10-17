The Egyptian government is hailing the discovery of more than 20 wooden coffins as ‘‘one of the largest and most important’’ archaeological finds in the past few years.

The coffins were found in Assasif, a necropolis on the west bank of the Nile River.

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities tweeted images of the ‘‘intact and sealed coffins’’ Tuesday. The sarcophagi, which were stacked in two layers in a large tomb, still boasted their original carvings of faces and hands and colors of red, green, white, and black that have not faded much over time.