KABUL— Civilian casualties caused by the long and intensifying conflict in Afghanistan reached a record number in the third quarter of 2019, the United Nations said on Thursday as it reiterated a call for an urgent cease-fire.

In its quarterly report documenting the harm to civilians by all sides of the conflict, the United Nations’ mission in Afghanistan said civilian deaths and injuries had increased by 42 percent in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, with 1,174 civilians killed and 3,139 wounded. In July alone, 425 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,164 wounded, making it the deadliest month since the mission started tracking civilian harm in 2009.