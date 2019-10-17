BEIJING — China has charged two American citizens working for an educational organization with illegally moving people across borders and plans to put them on trial, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Jacob Harlan and Alyssa Petersen were detained by Chinese police late last month but have been released on bail pending trial, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Thursday.

‘‘The authorities handling this case notified the US Consulate General in Shanghai in a timely manner, have arranged consular visits by US consular officers, and have protected the legitimate rights and interests of two people lawfully,’’ he said.