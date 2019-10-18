Local tribal chief Habib Urahman said many of those killed were teenagers. ‘‘One was married only a week ago,’’ he said by phone shortly after he arrived at the scene. He said crowds were gathered around the blast site searching for loved ones.

KABUL — A blast that ripped through a village mosque in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 62 people gathered for Friday prayers, according to Afghan officials. The attack wounded 36 and caused the building’s roof to collapse, trapping survivors.

The attack comes as the conflict in Afghanistan is killing and injuring record numbers of civilians. The Taliban and the US-backed Afghan government have stepped up operations, and the Islamic State group in Afghanistan has carried out a series of deadly high-profile attacks, including the bombing of a Kabul wedding hall that killed 63 in August.

No group claimed responsibility for the mosque attack Friday, and the Taliban condemned it, calling it a ‘‘major crime.’’ The Taliban said the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan or the Afghan government was to blame for the blast, according to a statement released to media.

The Islamic State had not issued a statement on the attack, but the group has a strong presence near the district where the attack occurred, in Deh Bala, a district also known as Haska Mena in Nangarhar.

Afghan officials gave conflicting reports regarding the source of the blast. Khogyani said two bombs were planted inside the mosque and detonated almost simultaneously, but Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber and strongly condemned it in a tweet.

Seddiqi blamed ‘‘the Taliban and their partners’’ who ‘‘continue to target civilians in time of worship.’’

A lawmaker from the area, Sayema Khogyani, said the roof of the mosque collapsed from the force of the blast and rescue crews were struggling to reach survivors beneath the rubble. Urahman, the tribal chief, said villagers had dug more than 60 graves for the dead, but the number of casualties was so great that many villagers were unable to bury their loved ones before sunset.

‘‘It is a horrific incident, even an animal would not resort to such an act,’’ said Urahman. ‘‘People are in shock and angry.’’

Attacks using explosives have caused more than a quarter of all civilian deaths in Afghanistan this year, according to a United Nations report released Thursday. The report said the attacks have killed 647 and wounded 2,796 since January.

Overall, the conflict in Afghanistan has killed 2,563 civilians and wounded 5,676 since January this year, according to the report. Most of the civilians killed this year died in Taliban attacks, according to the report.

The Islamic State has significantly fewer fighters in Afghanistan than the Taliban, but it is considered the bigger terrorist threat. The Islamic State and the Taliban are rivals, and in some parts of the country, the two groups clash.

Afghanistan’s 18-year war has intensified in recent months amid peace talks that recently collapsed and in the lead-up to the country’s presidential elections.