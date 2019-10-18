The European Commission, which supervises entry talks, insists that both have met all the criteria for admittance. EU leaders had promised a final decision by the end of October.

The two countries had expected to receive a green light to begin negotiations on joining the European group, a process which could take several years.

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders failed Friday to agree on launching membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia in an embarrassing climb-down that could risk inflaming the volatile Balkans region.

For now, a decision is unlikely until May 2020 at the earliest.

President Emmanuel Macron of France won’t allow any new countries into the 28-nation bloc until its enlargement procedures have been improved, while the Netherlands opposes Albania’s candidacy and disputes the commission’s assessment.

‘‘The overwhelming majority wanted to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. However, such a decision requires unanimity and there was no unanimity yesterday,’’ said EU Council president Donald Tusk, who chaired the meeting.

‘‘Both countries, they passed their exams. I can’t say this about our member states,’’ he said.

The nondecision, he added, was ‘‘a mistake.’’

As Britain prepares to leave the EU, its 27 partners have been at pains to show their unity. However, decision-making on important issues can be held hostage by just a few member countries.

Premier Giuseppe Conte of Italy said the failure to open the EU enlargement process ‘‘will be remembered as an historic error.’’

‘‘I told my colleagues that this was an appointment with history. In 1400 those territories fell under the Ottoman Empire. After World War II they fell under the communist bloc. It is their aspiration to join Europe,’’ Conte told reporters.

‘‘I hope that the despair doesn’t lead to the deepest distress.’’