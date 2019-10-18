CEYLANPINAR, Turkey — Reporters from the Associated Press reported see shelling and smoke in a Syrian town at the center of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces, despite a 5-day cease-fire.

On Thursday, the US and Turkey agreed to a break in the Turk’s deadly attacks on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, requiring the Kurds to vacate the area in an arrangement that largely solidifies Turkey’s position and aims in the weeklong conflict. The deal included a conditional halt to American economic sanctions.