Her name is Jolly Joseph, and the authorities say she has confessed to killing six family members over a span of 14 years, including her husband, his parents, and a 2-year-old niece. Officials, who say she will be charged with six counts of premeditated murder, accuse her of trying to inherit valuable property and other assets held by the family she married into.

The police now say she is one of India’s most cunning serial killers, with cyanide her weapon of choice, served up in soups, snacks, and Ayurvedic beverages.

KOODATHAYAI, India — She was a pillar of her small community, respected by her neighbors as a distinguished professor, a solemn widow, and a churchgoer whose religious devotion only seemed to grow, despite a string of personal tragedies.

That Joseph, 47, might have killed with such abandon has scandalized Koodathayai, a small town in the southern state of Kerala where she was an active member of the Roman Catholic community and seen as a model citizen.

Joseph drew a large crowd at her first court appearance this month, emerging handcuffed from a police vehicle to a burst of jeers and catcalls, schoolchildren in matching uniforms struggling to catch a glimpse of her through the crowd.

Although she has confessed, her lawyer says there is still not enough evidence to convict her — and under Indian law, a confession is not enough.

Also accused are a jewelry store clerk who the police said helped Joseph carry out some of her killings, as well as a goldsmith from a neighboring town, who is alleged to have provided the cyanide. Goldsmiths are legally allowed to buy cyanide, which is used to extract gold and polish it, but it is illegal for them to sell it. Both men say they are innocent.

The graveyard of Lourd Matha Church in Koodathayai has been upturned. Freshly placed candles adorn the Thomas family crypt, where the remains of Joseph’s in-laws were recently exhumed for forensic testing.

“I just pray that we can bring my family members justice. You don’t know what it does to me as a daughter, as a sister, to see my loved ones’ remains after so long, taken from their graves,” said Renji Thomas. She is the sister of Roy Thomas, the husband Joseph stands accused of poisoning.

Now, neighbors and relatives — including Joseph’s two sons with Thomas — have been left to wonder whether anything they thought they knew about her was true.

Once admiringly called “Jolly Teacher” by her neighbors, Joseph used to proudly display her identification as a professor at the National Institute of Technology in the coastal city of Calicut, bearing the school’s motto: “From darkness, lead us into light.”

That identification was forged, and Joseph never worked at the university, the police now say. But for 17 years, she embarked on a daily hourlong commute to Calicut, also known as Kozhikode. Where she actually went in the city is now a matter of intense police interest and town gossip.

Joseph and Thomas met at a housewarming party and quickly fell in love, family members say. He was drawn to her easy smile, her smarts, her university degree, and her willingness to help those in need.

When the couple wed in 1997, Joseph entered the tight-knit Thomas family, moving into her in-laws’ home in Koodathayai.

Joseph’s mother in-law, Annamma Thomas, a former schoolteacher, kept the house buzzing, tutoring children and hosting big dinners for family and friends, as well as an annual Christmas party that was the biggest in town.

But after a few years, they began clashing over money, according to family and friends. Annamma was in charge of the family accounts.

In 2002, five years after Joseph had moved into the family home, Annamma died a painful death. She had been unwell, and one day, Joseph urged her to sit down and relax, promising a warm bowl of goat soup to ease her churning stomach. Investigators say the soup was laced with cyanide.

The Christmas parties grew smaller and eventually stopped. Friends and family stopped coming by, feeling the house had grown cold under its new matriarch, Joseph, said Mohammed Bava, a neighbor who lives across the street.

He said Tom Thomas, Joseph’s father-in-law, became reclusive after his wife’s death.

“He became very sad and silent, and increasingly came under Jolly’s control. He stopped interacting with all of us,” said Bava, who grew up playing in the Thomas house.

Property disputes emerged, family and friends say, with Joseph demanding that the family home be put in her and her husband’s name.