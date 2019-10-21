The turmoil was only in part because President Trump’s Oct. 13 order to leave was so abrupt. It also seemed there had been little US preparation for how to deal with a subsequent invasion by Turkey, though Ankara had been threatening it for months. And when it did strike, Turkey hit more widely across northeastern Syria than anticipated and was startlingly aggressive, seemingly trying to shove US soldiers out of its way.

It was a pronounced indignity in a US withdrawal that has been carried out over the past two weeks with more haste than expected — and that may now be partially reversed.

BEIRUT — The crowd hurled potatoes that thudded on the sides of the hulking US armored vehicles. ‘‘What happened to Americans?’’ one man shouted in English up at the sole US soldier visible on the back of a vehicle. The soldier stared silently straight ahead, away from the show of fury.

Turkish artillery fire and Turkish-backed fighters came dangerously close to several American positions, US and Kurdish officials said.

On Monday, a US convoy was passing down an avenue in the Kurdish-dominated city of Qamishli when it caught the brunt of residents’ anger and frustration at the American military. which was once their closest ally.

‘‘Like rats, America is running away,’’ one man shouted in Arabic at the vehicles, shown in a video put out by the Kurdish news agency.

One armored vehicle, its American flag flying on the back, reversed down the street and popped onto the sidewalk, apparently searching for a way around the angry men stomping toward it, jabbing their fingers in the air and shouting insults.

As the troops withdraw, the president shifted his stance. Rather than leaving the region as pledged by Trump, the withdrawing troops will deploy in neighboring Iraq to fight the Islamic State group, which many warn could get new life from the Syria turmoil. Some US forces are still in eastern Syria, helping Kurdish fighters protect oil fields. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday he was discussing keeping them there.

Trump surprised even his own military on the ground when he agreed to remove US soldiers working with Kurdish-led forces near the border in an Oct. 6 phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Three days later, Turkey launched its offensive with heavy bombardment along the frontier.

For the American troops, it had not been clear how far the Turkish offensive would go, but they were promised they were out of harm’s way. The assault was expected to target a block of territory in the center of the border where the United States and Turkey had been trying to work out a compromise ‘‘safe zone’’ arrangement.

Senior Pentagon officials said repeatedly that there was frequent communication with the Turks to avoid accidents on the ground and in the air. But one US official with knowledge of the ground said Turkey’s actions were unilateral and potentially ‘‘dangerous to coalition forces and civilians.’’ The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

It quickly became clear Turkey was more aggressive than expected. Two days into the offensive, just after 9 p.m. Turkish artillery fired near a well-identified US observation point on a hill outside of the town of Kobani, 44 miles west of that zone.

The Turkish military said it was responding to Kurdish fire coming from a position near the post. It said it took precautions before firing to prevent harm to the Americans and ceased fire upon ‘‘receiving information’’ from the US military.

But the US official cast doubt on that, saying the American post would have seen Kurdish fire and gone on alert.

Kobani was a scene of the first major battle to drive out the Islamic State in 2014, making it a symbol of US-Kurdish cooperation against the militants. Capturing Kobani would have made it possible for Turkey to link up its territories it holds to the west with newly captured areas to the east.

The Pentagon confirmed the incident and said it warned Turkey to avoid actions that could cause defensive reaction. No troops were injured but the Americans left the outpost.

‘‘They (the Turks) created the effect they wanted. We moved out of there,’’ the official told the Associated Press in a text message at the time.

The Kurds then announced they had worked out a deal with Russia for the Syrian government’s military to deploy in border areas to protect them against the Turkish offensive.