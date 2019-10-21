But Bercow ruled the vote could not go ahead because Parliament had considered the same measure Saturday, and its rules forbid the introduction of the same bill multiple times. He said the government had failed to show respect to Parliament by bringing back the same question after just 49 hours.

Johnson had hoped to persuade lawmakers to agree Monday in principle with his revised Brexit agreement, struck with the European Union last week, signaling what many hoped would finally resolve an issue that has divided the country and its warring politicians for more than three years.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest showdown with Parliament over Brexit was pushed back 24 hours Monday after a ruling by John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons and a perennial thorn in the British leader’s side.

Though a blow for Johnson, the decision has limited practical impact. because the government on Tuesday will effectively introduce the same measure with a vote on the detailed legislation that would implement Johnson’s plan to extract Britain from the European Union.

It may or may not be a defining moment in the Brexit saga, but after the chaos and confusion of recent months, the vote could provide at least a little clarity by showing whether Johnson has enough lawmakers on his side to have a shot at ratifying his plan by Oct. 31, as he has promised.

What happens Tuesday is anyone’s guess. Johnson hopes he can succeed in winning Parliament’s approval for his deal, after former Prime Minister Theresa May failed three times with hers.

Although the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, on Sunday predicted that there would be enough support for Johnson’s plan, the numbers are so close that no one can be certain of the outcome.

If Johnson’s plan wins, the government will face a second critical test when it puts forward an accelerated timetable for the legislation, designed to ram it through Parliament in three days.

If the accelerated timetable passes, it would be a good sign for Johnson. But he has so far lost every important vote he has held in Parliament since he became prime minister in July. On Saturday, he was forced by lawmakers to send a request to the European Union for another delay to the Brexit deadline, something he had vowed never to do.

So his only hope of avoiding that extension taking place would be to rush the Brexit legislation through Parliament at breakneck speed. That could probably happen only if enough opposition Labour Party lawmakers defy their leadership and side with Johnson.

A rejection of Johnson’s timetable would make a third delay of Brexit almost inevitable, providing the EU countries agree to grant one, something most analysts say it would do to avoid the economic dislocation of Britain leaving the bloc without any deal.

And the fallout from a loss on the timetable vote could be quite significant in that it would give Johnson’s opponents in Parliament ample opportunity to amend the legislation, potentially using tactics to wreck it.

Johnson’s critics would like to attach amendments to his plan, particularly a confirmatory referendum or keeping Britain in the EU customs territory. But Johnson is fiercely opposed to both ideas, and the loss of the vote on the timetable would indicate his opponents lack the numbers to attach the referendum or customs amendments.

While lawmakers have come close to embracing both in the past, this time the stakes will be higher and the context different, with many Britons frustrated at the delays and gridlock over Brexit.

Johnson will present them as wrecking-ball amendments. If they pass, he might withdraw the legislation altogether and demand a general election — something opposition parties have so far denied him.

His Brexit plan also needs approval from the European Parliament but, given all the uncertainty in Britain, it has decided not to vote on the proposal this week at its plenary session. The European Parliament may consider approval it at a special session next week if it has been ratified by Britain’s lawmakers.