BEIRUT — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he is discussing an option that would keep a small residual U.S. military force in northeast Syria to secure oilfields and continue the fight against Islamic State militants.

He said that he has not made a final decision on that option and has not yet presented it to President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Esper said that some American forces that are in northeast Syria have not yet started to withdraw. He said they are working with Syrian Kurdish fighters to secure the oilfields in that region so the oil revenues don’t fall under control of IS.