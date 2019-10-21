BEIRUT — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he is discussing an option that would keep a small residual U.S. military force in northeast Syria to secure oilfields and continue the fight against Islamic State militants.
He said that he has not made a final decision on that option and has not yet presented it to President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Esper said that some American forces that are in northeast Syria have not yet started to withdraw. He said they are working with Syrian Kurdish fighters to secure the oilfields in that region so the oil revenues don’t fall under control of IS.
He said the troops around the town of Kobani are withdrawing first, and troops in the northeast are still in the towns near the oil.
Esper also said that the U.S. is maintaining combat air patrols over U.S. forces in Syria as the withdrawal goes on. He said the U.S. is also using overhead surveillance to try and monitor the cease-fire it brokered between Turkish and Kurdish forces ‘‘as best we can.’’