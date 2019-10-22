British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will ‘‘pause’’ the government’s planned Brexit legislation.

Legislators voted 322-308 against a timetable that gave the House of Commons just three days to debate the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill.

LONDON — British lawmakers have rejected the government’s fast-track attempt to pass its Brexit bill within days.

Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday that the government will accelerate plans for a ‘‘no-deal’’ Brexit in light of the defeat, which derailed his plans.

Johnson rebuked Parliament for ‘‘voting to delay’’ Brexit once again. The national referendum approving the U.K.’s departure from the European Union was held in 2016. It is supposed to happen by Oct. 31.

The prime minister says he will consult with EU leaders and urged the EU to ‘‘make up its mind’’ about Britain’s request for a possible delay of Brexit.

He did not reply to an offer from Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to allow the hefty Brexit bill to be debated at a slower pace than the government’s fast-track plan.