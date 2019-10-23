LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales said Wednesday that his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round.

The leftist leader needs a 10 percentage-point margin over his closest rival to avoid a December runoff, in which he’d risk being defeated by a united opposition in his bid for a fourth consecutive term.

The vote count Wednesday had him with a 9.8 percentage point lead with just 2.6 percent of the votes from Sunday’s election left to count.