LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales said Wednesday that his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round.
The leftist leader needs a 10 percentage-point margin over his closest rival to avoid a December runoff, in which he’d risk being defeated by a united opposition in his bid for a fourth consecutive term.
The vote count Wednesday had him with a 9.8 percentage point lead with just 2.6 percent of the votes from Sunday’s election left to count.
He led former president Carlos Mesa.
Mesa has warned of fraud, and international vote monitors have expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results before a sudden spurt in Morales’s vote percentage. Opposition backers have staged rowdy protests since the vote.
Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president and the region’s longest-ruling leader, repeated his claim that he won outright and said his opponents were conspiring to oust him.
‘‘I want to denounce to the people and the world that a coup d’etat is underway,’’ Morales said. ‘‘The right wing has prepared it with international support.’’
Morales did not specify where the alleged international support for the coup is coming from, but he regularly rails against US imperialism in Latin America.
Opposition leaders, in turn, have called on Bolivians to defend ‘‘the citizen vote and democracy’’ in the streets against suspicions of fraud by Morales’s party.
