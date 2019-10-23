A column of Russian military vehicles arrived in the city of Kobane, once home to a US military base, to assist in the withdrawal of Kurdish forces, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry and local news reports. The maneuvers would eventually lead to joint Turkish-Russian patrols of the border region, the ministry said in a statement, the Tass news agency reported.

ISTANBUL — Russian military police began patrolling parts of northeastern Syria on Wednesday as part of an agreement with Turkey that cemented Russia’s commanding role in the Syrian conflict as US forces withdraw.

Advertisement

But even as Trump declared success in Syria, US policy appeared to be in disarray.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was in the Iraqi capital to discuss the redeployment of hundreds of US troops, after Iraq’s military announced its opposition to allowing American forces to stay in the country.

Trump ordered the departure of US troops ahead of a Turkish military offensive targeting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which Turkey views as a threat to its national security. US forces had partnered with the SDF to battle the Islamic State.

Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari told the Associated Press on Wednesday that US forces were only ‘‘transiting’’ through Iraqi territory and would depart within four weeks. The Pentagon chief had said earlier this week that US troops departing Syria would redeploy to western Iraq to continue fighting the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

‘‘The government has confirmed that it will not grant permission for US forces retreating from Syrian territory to remain in Iraqi territory,’’ Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said in a statement after a meeting with Esper.

He said Iraq was ‘‘taking all international legal measures’’ over the deployment of US troops.

Advertisement

Also this week, Trump announced an apparent US plan to secure lucrative oil fields in northern and eastern Syria. Esper told reporters Monday that a force of about 200 US troops would be stationed near the oil fields ‘‘to deny access, specifically revenue to ISIS and any other groups that may want to seek that revenue to enable their own malign activities.’’

But on Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the Syrian government should retain control of all the oil facilities in northeastern Syria, Reuters reported, quoting Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

The Kremlin also said Wednesday that the US had betrayed and abandoned the Kurds in Syria.

‘‘The United States was the closest ally of the Kurds over the past few years. But in the end, the US abandoned the Kurds, actually betraying them,’’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Tass.

Peskov added that if the SDF did not withdraw from the border, Syrian government forces and Russian military police would have to depart, leaving the Kurdish fighters exposed to the Turkish army.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters following the agreements with the United States and Russia meant that there was ‘‘no further need to conduct a new operation.’’

The Turkish campaign displaced nearly 180,000 people and prompted the SDF to strike a bargain with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, allowing for the return of some pro-Assad forces to areas once under Kurdish control.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the state-owned Anadolu News agency, however, that Turkish forces would ‘‘clear’’ any ‘‘terrorist remnants’’ from areas now under Turkish control in northeastern Syria.