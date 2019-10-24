MOSCOW — An American accused of spying in Russia will spend the rest of the year in a Moscow prison, a judge ruled Thursday, in a brief court session where the defendant said he had been assaulted by guards and denied medical care.

“My human rights are being violated, my life threatened, medical issues are being denied, and my property stolen,” the defendant, Paul N. Whelan, shouted to reporters as the judge read his decision. Ten months after Whelan’s arrest, the court extended his detention for two months.