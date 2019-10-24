Experts who track smuggling suggested the Chinese could have been destined, like other loads before them that ended in tragedy, for years of forced labor.

The case is now one of the United Kingdom’s biggest ever murder investigations, with queries extending to Belgium, Ireland, Bulgaria, and China.

LONDON — Authorities said Thursday the 39 people found dead inside a tractor-trailer at an industrial park in southeast England are Chinese nationals, likely victims of trafficking gangs who smuggle their human cargo into Britain via shipping containers from European ports.

Police have detained the 25-year-old driver of the refrigerated truck on suspicion of murder and on Thursday searched three properties in Northern Ireland, where he is from.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said it was working to identify ‘‘organized crime groups who may have played a part.’’

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the dead were Chinese and sent employees from its embassy in London to the site where the truck was found, to assist with the investigation, according to a report in China’s state-run media.

The embassy said in a statement that it read reports of the deaths ‘‘with heavy heart’’ and was ‘‘in close contact with the British police.’’

The bodies of the 39 people — 8 women and 31 men — were found at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, about 25 miles east of central London.

Essex Police and Belgian prosecutors said the refrigerated container arrived by sea from Zeebrugge, a Belgian port, and docked at Purfleet, a small port in Essex on the River Thames, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the truck that picked up the container at Purfleet entered the UK separately, via ferry from Dublin, at Holyhead port in North Wales on Sunday.

At about 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, the truck and trailer left Purfleet, police said. Thirty-five minutes later, police received a call from local ambulance services saying they had discovered the container. It was unclear how the ambulance services had been alerted.

The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced it had opened a case to focus on who was behind the transport. The Belgian investigators said they did not know when the migrants were loaded into the container.The case echoed another fatal episode, in June 2000, when the bodies of 58 Chinese immigrants were found in a shipping container in the English port city of Dover. Those victims were believed destined to work in Britain as domestic servants, authorities said. The following year, a Dutch driver was sentenced to 14 years in jail for manslaughter. The immigrants, who paid a smuggling gang $26,000, suffocated after the driver closed a vent on the truck during a five-hour ferry ride across the English Channel.

In a separate episode, in February 2004, at least 21 Chinese migrants who were picking cockles on the coast in the dark were caught in treacherous tides and killed. That incident, in Morecambe Bay, Lanchashire, shone a spotlight on illegal forced laborers smuggled into Britain.

Police on Thursday did not name the driver, though several British media outlets have named him, citing sources in Northern Ireland, and posted photos from what were said to be his social media accounts.

‘‘We have not speculated about the identity of this man, and we will not do so,’’ Essex police said in a statement on Thursday.

The truck was registered in Varna, Bulgaria — a port city on the Black Sea — to a company owned by an Irish citizen, according to a statement by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told a local television broadcaster that the truck left immediately after it was registered in 2017 and hadn’t returned. British authorities say human trafficking and modern-day enslavement are on the rise. National Crime Agency figures show that nearly 7,000 possible victims were reported last year — a 36 percent increase from 2017. Those people came from 130 countries, with Albanian and Vietnamese the most common foreign nationalities.

British officials had previously issued warnings about the route the container took.

In 2016, Britain’s Border Force identified Zeebrugge, along with the Hook of Holland, as key ports for ‘‘clandestine arrivals’’ into the UK.

In a report published last year, Britain’s National Crime Agency said Belgium had ‘‘become a location of greater focus’’ for human trafficking and that smuggling activity increased following the closure of a migrant camp in Dunkirk, France.

Analysts said Zeebrugge have been selected in this case because it lacks all the security measures — sniffer dogs and high-tech monitors — employed in Calais, France.