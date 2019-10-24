LONDON — British police confirmed that the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in southeastern England were Chinese. Of the people found, 31 were men and eight were women.
The Essex Police force says the dead found Wednesday in the southeastern city of Grays included 31 men and eight women. The force says one victim previously thought to be a teenager was a young adult woman.
The 25-year-old truck driver, who is from Northern Ireland, is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder but has not been charged. Police in Northern Ireland have searched three properties there as they try to reconstruct the path of the truck and the victims’ final journey.
