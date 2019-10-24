The Israeli rights group B’Tselem said 238 Palestinians have lost their homes this year, including 127 minors. The second-highest number of demolitions on record was in 2016, when 92 homes were demolished.

The demolition of homes built without permits comes amid a major increase in Jewish settlement activity both in east Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank since President Trump took office.

JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem this year, a rights group said Thursday, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004

Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, lands the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem that year in a move not recognized internationally and considers the entire city its capital.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017, breaking with a longstanding international consensus and angering the Palestinians, who cut off all contacts with the White House in response.

Shortly after capturing east Jerusalem, Israel expanded the municipal boundaries to take in large areas of vacant land on which it later constructed Jewish settlements. At the same time, it sharply limited the expansion of Palestinian neighborhoods, forcing many in the increasingly crowded areas to build illegally.

Last month another Israeli rights group, Peace Now, obtained official figures on building permits in east Jerusalem going back to 1991. While Palestinians make up more than 60 percent of the population of east Jerusalem, they had received just 30 percent of permits, the figures said.