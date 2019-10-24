BEIJING — The European Union on Thursday awarded its highest human rights prize to the imprisoned Uighur intellectual Ilham Tohti in a move that pointedly rebuked China’s treatment of the Muslim ethnic minority and may draw a reprisal from Beijing.

Tohti, an economist who advocated greater autonomy for the Uighurs of Xinjiang in western China, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 on separatism charges. He had spent years criticizing Chinese government restrictions and crackdowns on Uighur culture.

In a statement announcing the 2019 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, European Parliament president David Sassoli called Tohti ‘‘a voice of moderation and reconciliation.’’