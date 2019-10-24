MILAN — The chief rabbi of the main Orthodox rabbinical alliance in Europe says that a resurgence of anti-Semitism on the continent ‘‘poses an existential threat to the Jewish community.’’

The warning by Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmit was sounded as the Conference of European Rabbis awarded the Moshe Rosen Award on Thursday in Rome to the founder of the Catholic charity Sant’Egidio, Andrea Riccardi.

Goldschmidt said the award recognizes non-Jews who promote dialogue, understanding, and tolerance to ensure a Jewish future in Europe, which he said is at risk.