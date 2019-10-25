The United States did not make any pledge, as President Trump has decided to stop paying into the fund. Former president Barack Obama pledged $3 billion toward the fund, but Trump moved to withhold $2 billion of that after taking office.

Yannick Glemarec, the executive director of the Green Climate Fund, said 27 countries announced contributions by the end of a two-day conference in Paris.

PARIS — Rich countries have pledged $9.8 billion to help poor nations tackle climate change, the Green Climate Fund said Friday, as environmental activists slammed the United States for refusing to contribute and other nations for giving too little.

The Climate Action Network, which is made up of more than 1,300 nongovernmental organizations, castigated both the United States and Australia for refusing to pitch in.

They ‘‘have turned their backs on the world’s poorest and have once again isolated themselves in global efforts to respond to the climate emergency,’’ the network said.

It also named Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Austria, and Belgium as countries that ‘‘failed to deliver their fair share’’ and called on them to make up the shortfall.

Oxfam International’s Armelle Le Comte called the failure of the United States and Australia to provide funding ‘‘appalling.’’

But the Green Climate Fund’s Glemarec put an optimistic spin on the shortfalls.

‘‘We will most likely be able to find additional resources’’ before the United Nations’ annual climate conference, which will be held in December in Santiago, Chile, Glemarec said.

Glemarec said the extra money will increase the fund’s capacity from about $1.4 billion per year now to $2.4 billion per year in the period from 2020-2024.