The move came a day after Trump said the United States would prevent the Islamic State from regaining control of oil fields in eastern Syria and signaled an increasing US focus on Syrian energy assets.

The announcement marked an abrupt and partial reversal of President Trump’s speedy withdrawal from Syria, and it capped a meeting of NATO defense ministers that showcased intense anger among some alliance members toward Turkey for its decision to pour troops into Syria.

BRUSSELS — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday that the United States would leave forces in Syria to protect oil fields and keep them from falling into the hands of the Islamic State.

‘‘We are also considering how we might reposition forces in the area in order to make sure that we secure the oil fields,’’ Esper said. ‘‘We are now taking some actions. I’m not going to get into the details.’’

He said the US deployment ‘‘would include some mechanized forces,’’ but he declined to comment on reports that the Pentagon’s plans include the possibility of tanks or other armored vehicles and support personnel. The purpose of the troop repositioning is to ‘‘ensure that we can deny ISIS access to the oil fields,’’ he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State.

Esper said the overall US withdrawal from Syria would continue.

The troops would remain in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zour, where the United States has maintained a base, Esper said. He said the US military remains in close contact with the Syrian Kurdish forces that it has long assisted.

Esper’s announcement came a day after Trump said on Twitter that ‘‘we will NEVER let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields!’’

‘‘Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!’’ he added.

The change further dilutes the practical effect of the US pullout from Syria, which critics say essentially gave the Turkish invasion a green light and endangered a battlefield ally, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Pentagon officials have expressed concern that the unstable situation in Syria could allow the Islamic State to regain strength. Administration leaders have been discussing options, including tanks and associated US troops, to protect oil fields that are currently under SDF control.

The shift to protecting oil fields also could raise issues in Congress.

The Pentagon is operating in Syria under the long-standing Authorization for Use of Military Force passed by lawmakers in the wake of terrorist attacks in September 2001 to target ‘‘nations, organizations, or persons’’ who were involved and to prevent ‘‘future acts of international terrorism.’’

While the Obama and Trump administrations have argued that allows action against the Islamic State, there are concerns that the Syrian regime or forces aligned with it also could want the oil fields. In February 2018, US forces said they used airstrikes and artillery to kill more than 100 advancing Syrian forces in the same area after commanders determined that US troops on the ground were in danger.

Esper was pressed repeatedly at a news conference in Brussels for more specifics about whether the plans included tanks and about how many troops would remain deployed around the oil fields, but he declined to offer more details.

One US official, speaking before Esper’s announcement, said an operation to secure oil fields would probably require about a company of US troops at the outset, including a couple hundred service members, several tanks, and supporting equipment.

The details would be decided based on what equipment is already in the theater, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The announcement capped two days of discussions at NATO headquarters in Brussels that were dominated by anger at the invasion of Syria by Turkey, a fellow NATO member. One after another, defense ministers castigated Turkish officials for a move that many said risked undermining European security by destabilizing northeastern Syria. Turkish forces invaded Syria to push back US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighting groups that Ankara says pose a security threat to Turkey.

The Kurds played a leading role in pushing the Islamic State out of its territory in the region, and more recently they had been operating prison camps in which former Islamic State fighters and families were interned. The Turkish incursion has led to prison escapes and fears of a renewed terrorism threat to Europe.

Esper said Friday that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar informed him that Turkey has regained control of at least some alleged Islamic State detainees in Syria who escaped.

A spokeswoman for the Turkish mission to NATO did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Turkey’s agreement this week with Russia to jointly send in troops to the region to fill the vacuum created by the US withdrawal has also caused heartburn at NATO, an alliance that spends much of its energy countering threats from the Kremlin. European countries fearful of a Russian security risk on their borders dislike that an ally, Turkey, is making security deals with Russia elsewhere in the world.