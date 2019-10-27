VATICAN CITY — On the heels of a bold call by Amazon region bishops for married men to become priests, Pope Francis is urging openness to new ways, and in a possible slap at conservative critics who fear he is weakening the Catholic church’s foundations, he cautions faithful against entering the ‘‘swampy waters of ideologies.’’

At Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica to conclude a weeks-long Vatican meeting on the special needs of Catholics in that South American region, Francis thanked the bishops for their candor.

In follow-up remarks to faithful in St. Peter’s Square, he didn’t cite the vote a day earlier by a majority of the synod’s bishops to ordain married men in special circumstances in the region, where some faithful who want to attend Mass and receive the Eucharist don’t see priests for months, even years.