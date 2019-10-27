BEIRUT — Thousands of Lebanese formed a human chain Sunday along highways and coastal roads in a show of solidarity with antigovernment protests.

The protesters joined hands along a bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south on the 11th day of nationwide protests.

Ignited by anger at proposed economic reforms, the protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the political elites who have governed the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war.