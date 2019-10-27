Fat Boy oversees 50 or so Hong Kong protesters, ages 15 to 35, who focus their attacks on the police, government offices, and Chinese-owned banks or other businesses they view as hostile to their movement. Their weapons — bricks, poles, and Molotov cocktails — are often met with tear gas and rubber bullets. Occasionally, the police have responded with live fire.

HONG KONG — Fat Boy is a college dropout with a youthful blush of acne who excels at playing video games and lives with his mother. He is also a wily commander who leads a ragtag band of protesters willing to risk injury and arrest as they face off against the police.

They are part of a core of combative young agitators, garbed in black, who have come to define the antigovernment protests that have convulsed this semiautonomous territory for more than four months and that have posed a bold challenge to the authority of China’s ruling Communist Party.

“You have to earn your rights and freedom,” Fat Boy, 20, said one afternoon this month at his apartment as he and three team members picked at takeout food and talked about their anxieties and aspirations. “For this, we can have no regrets.”

With a self-confidence that frequently veered to bravado, he showed off photos from the day he hot-wired an excavator at a construction site and drove it to the entrance of a police station.

“After I did that, other people copied me,” he said.

The protesters have escalated their use of violent tactics, smashing storefronts, setting bonfires at subway stations, and taking justice into their own hands.

On Oct. 13, a protester stabbed a police officer in the throat with a box cutter, leaving him in serious condition. The same day, a homemade bomb detonated by cellphone exploded in a sidewalk planter, though it caused no damage or injuries.

The police warned that the political movement had entered a dangerous new phase.

Hard-line protesters and authorities are locked in an impasse that feels as if it is edging closer to a fatality or perhaps even an intervention by Chinese troops that could further endanger the civil liberties long enjoyed by the territory’s 7 million residents.

The protesters say they have been driven to extremes by a government that won’t meet their demands for greater democracy and an investigation into police conduct. The authorities refuse partly because they believe further concessions would only encourage more violence.

Francis Lee, a journalism professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who has conducted public opinion surveys on the unrest, said the police and protesters were trapped in a vicious cycle of surging violence.

“We have reached a stage where it is difficult for either side to escalate their actions without creating backlash,” he said.

The city’s leaders and the police, seeking to drive a wedge between the front-line protesters and the broader public, have cast the demonstrators as rioters and vigilantes. Moderates who back the movement’s goals express a growing fear that the violence plays into Beijing’s hands and will undermine public support.

For now, Hong Kong’s residents continue to back the protests by wide margins despite the violence, said Lee, whose polling suggests that at least creating an independent commission on police conduct would go a long way toward defusing the crisis.

“These demands are not radical at all,” he said. “Doing them is very likely to be adequate to kick-start a process of de-escalation.”

Fat Boy, his three teammates, and one other front-line protester agreed to be interviewed on the condition that they be identified by nicknames or first names only, for fear of being arrested.

The teammates include Jeff, a 24-year-old musician and skateboarder who quit his full-time job renovating apartments to devote himself to the protest movement; Kitty, a 21-year-old English major who recently left school for the same reason; and Tyler, 34, a construction manager who supports the brigade by supplying the helmets and carbon fiber shields that protect its members during confrontations with the police.

They said they wanted to push back against the Hong Kong government’s narrative likening them to thugs and mainland China’s propaganda that describes them as separatists. Their goals: to seek police accountability and secure the universal suffrage that they say Beijing promised when this former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Like many Hong Kong youths, the front-line protesters assert an identity that, unlike in generations past, is fiercely distinct from that of mainland China.

Their anger is rooted in a growing sense that China’s Communist Party has worked swiftly to erode Hong Kong’s civil liberties, and as examples they point to the ousting of opposition lawmakers and detention of city booksellers by the mainland authorities.

Samuel, 24, a freckle-faced protester and aspiring songwriter who is not part of Fat Boy’s group, explained, “We just don’t want to become like those Chinese who have become accustomed to living without freedom.”

During protests, Samuel erects roadblocks to slow down advancing columns of officers. He and the others defended their tactics and said they were being driven by mounting police brutality and an inflexible government.

With their gas masks and sleek, ninjalike attire, the front-liners are an unmistakable presence during demonstrations. They have adopted the martial arts hero Bruce Lee’s ruminations on flexibility in the face of obstacles — “Be water, my friend” — saying they should behave like a wave that appears at once to pound the enemy and then promptly recedes into countless drops that cannot be contained.

They coordinate moves on encrypted messaging apps and are aided by four tacticians on three continents who remotely monitor the street battles.

It is impossible to know the number of antigovernment protesters who have embraced a more violent approach, but Fat Boy says he is aware of as many as 30 groups whose leaders meet face to face once or twice a month. The groups operate autonomously, with infrequent contact, an arrangement that helps protect them from arrest.