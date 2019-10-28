Both the captives and the documents taken from the compound during a two-hour search of the area after the nighttime raid in which Baghdadi was killed could provide a trove of information for military and intelligence agencies, current and former officials said.

The prisoners, who are being held in Iraq, are being questioned by the US military. If the Trump administration follows its previous practice with captured Islamic State fighters, the men will eventually be turned over to the Iraqi government for prosecution.

WASHINGTON — Delta Force commandos took two Islamic State fighters as prisoners and a trove of intelligence from the now-destroyed compound where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted terrorist, had been hiding, officials said Monday.

Officials said the intelligence is expected to underscore assessments that Baghdadi no longer exercised direct operational control over the group. Officials cautioned that the Pentagon, the CIA, and other intelligence agencies were still conducting a preliminary review of the confiscated documents and electronic records.

The intelligence material that commandos seized from the compound in northwest Syria where Baghdadi was hiding over the weekend is likely to contain new details about the group’s operations.

But the officials said they did not expect to find intelligence that would quickly generate follow-up strikes on ISIS.

In an interview broadcast in Iraq, Baghdadi’s brother-in-law, Mohammad Ali Sajid, described how the Islamic State leader had communicated with messages sent on flash drives and how people around him had used cellphones. US officials have previously said Baghdadi did not allow people around him to carry phones, to prevent his location from being discovered through electronic eavesdropping.

Whatever material was found by the Delta Force team, the trove of information could nonetheless shed critical light on how the Islamic State operated, including planning and financial information. The Islamic State famously kept extensive records on its brutal rule in Iraq and Syria, and some former intelligence officials suggested that Baghdadi might have left behind lists of deputies, couriers, contacts, and other information that would be useful to US counterterrorism officials.

“ISIS was a bureaucratic organization,” Nicholas J. Rasmussen, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said Monday, using an alternate name for the Islamic State. “Did he carry any of that stuff around? Rosters of people from other countries. Foreign fighters. Does he have all of that on a disk?”

He added, “It is all about building an understanding of the organization and how it functions.”

The two prisoners seized by Delta Force commandos were in US custody, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday, but he declined to give details.

Milley described roughly how the commandos had discovered Baghdadi hiding in the tunnels. In the Iraqi broadcast interview, Sajid described how the Islamic State leader had lived in underground tunnels, equipped with a library of religious books, a ventilation system, and lights.

Intelligence officials are expected to scour the new material for information about ties between Baghdadi and the Islamic State’s affiliates in other countries. That could help the US government better understand how quickly the affiliates could move in a different direction from the core Islamic State group without Baghdadi.

“It will also provide useful insights into the extent to which Baghdadi exerted operational control over ISIS remnants in other countries,” said Norm Roule, a former CIA officer and expert on the Middle East.

Because Baghdadi moved around, the amount of material at the compound may have been limited. Still, even a few thumb drives, computers, or other devices could provide huge amounts of data.

Baghdadi was unusual among terrorist leaders in his ability to both inspire overseas attacks as well as command them, according to intelligence officials. While he directed cells of Islamic State militants who conducted attacks in Europe, his propagandists also inspired lone gunmen in Europe and the United States to mount attacks that were much harder to detect and prevent.

During its campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the US military focused less on targeting traditional leadership and more on hunting and killing the group’s best propagandists and English language translators. The campaign ultimately diminished the group’s ability to inspire attacks, military officials believed, but they are hopeful they can learn more about the effect of their strikes by analyzing the information seized from Baghdadi’s compound.

Fully examining the intelligence from the raid could take months, according to US officials.

After the Delta Force troops swept the compound and left, US warplanes and drones destroyed the compound and its tunnels in a series of airstrikes, with the intention of keeping the site from becoming a shrine.