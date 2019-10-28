But it also opened the door to an election, which he has been angling for since he became prime minister in July. With his Conservative Party leading in the polls, Johnson views a pre-Christmas election as a way to amass a solid majority in Parliament and a popular mandate for his policy of a swift Brexit.

Johnson’s latest day of one-step-forward, one-step-back movement began when the European Union extended the deadline for Britain’s departure by three months, to Jan. 31. Johnson accepted the extension, formalizing that he had broken his promise to lead Britain out of the union at the end of October.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain failed Monday in his first bid to secure backing for a general election. But he seemed on track to prevail in a follow-up attempt later in the week, which would toss the fate of his Brexit campaign from the European Union to the British electorate.

In the parliamentary maneuvering Monday, Johnson absorbed yet another defeat. The Labour Party, lagging in the polls and divided about the merits of holding a quick election, refused to back his motion to call one for Dec. 12, denying him the necessary two-thirds majority to put it on the calendar.

Advertisement

That defeat, which had been widely expected, did not stop the government from pressing for an election. Johnson immediately said he would introduce a bill to circumvent the 2011 law that requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament to schedule an election, so it would need only a simple majority.

With the support of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Scottish National Party, that motion would probably pass, opening the door to a vote in December. After months of deadlock in Parliament, the question of when and how Britain should leave the European Union would effectively go back to the British people.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe that this paralysis and stagnation should be allowed to continue,” Johnson said during a raucous debate in the House of Commons, after his initial motion went down to defeat.

Earlier, borrowing an analogy from across the Atlantic, Johnson accused the opposition of behaving like Lucy, Charlie Brown’s bait-and-switch friend in the “Peanuts” comic strip, appearing to cooperate on advancing legislation only to torpedo it at the last minute.

“We’re all like Charlie Brown,” he said, “endlessly running up to kick that ball, only to have Parliament pull it away again.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not support Johnson’s call for an election Dec. 12 because the prime minister was not trustworthy. He also cited a variety of more tactical reasons, including the lack of daylight in early December and that university students — who are thought to be more hostile to Brexit — will have gone home for Christmas holidays by then and would therefore not vote.

“The reason I’m so cautious is that, simply, I do not trust the prime minister,” Corbyn said. “Every promise this prime minister makes, he abandons.”

If Johnson is on the threshold of an election, that raises the possibility of an end to the Brexit deadlock. Britons could either vote to give Johnson a majority big enough to push through his Brexit plan or opt for parties that want a second referendum on withdrawing from the European Union.