Now, it turns out the public may get to watch part of this movie themselves. Trump said Monday that the White House was considering what evidence of the raid could be released publicly. ‘‘We may take certain parts of it and release it,’’ Trump told reporters as he departed from Washington to Chicago.

As he announced the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday, President Trump described the event in detail, saying the footage of the operation was similar to ‘‘watching a movie’’ and recounting how the feared terrorist was ‘‘whimpering, screaming and crying’’ as US forces closed in.

At a news conference later Monday, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that photos and images from the raid were undergoing a declassification process but that it could be resolved in the coming days.

It is not yet clear how much footage could ultimately be released. But if any is made publicly available, it would also mark another key difference in Trump’s handling of Baghdadi’s death with President Obama’s 2011 operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden, the founder of Al Qaeda.

In that case, Obama refused to release images of bin Laden’s body, citing national security concerns. No video footage of the raid has ever been released by the US government.

What video footage might exist of bin Laden’s death, if any, is unclear. CBS News reported in 2011 that 25 helmet cams had recorded the entire bin Laden raid, including the death of the Al Qaeda leader. But a later report from the New Yorker disputed this, saying that officials had watched real-time footage of the target from an unarmed RQ-170 drone.

More unambiguous, though no less contentious, were the photos of bin Laden’s body. On May 4, two days after the raid that killed the extremist leader, Obama announced that though the United States was in possession of photos of bin Laden’s body, it would not release them as they could pose a ‘‘national security risk.’’

‘‘It’s important for us to make sure that very graphic photos of somebody who was shot in the head are not floating around as an incitement to additional violence or as a propaganda tool,’’ Obama said in an interview with CBS’s ‘‘60 Minutes.’’ ‘‘That’s not who we are. We don’t trot out this stuff as trophies.’’

Officials told reporters that bin Laden’s body was buried at sea in accordance with Islamic tradition.