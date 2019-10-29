Britain usually maintains a stable government, in power for five years. But after the former prime minister, Theresa May, lost her majority in a 2017 snap election, and after Johnson lost even more seats earlier this year, Parliament was seized by gridlock, especially over how to proceed with exiting the European Union.

Parliament will be dissolved next week and the parties will go into overdrive in their campaigns to stage an election in dark and dreary December, a time when Britons tend to prefer Christmas parties over political party hustings.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday won his bid for an early election, after the main opposition Labour Party agreed to back an early ballot, setting up a Dec. 12 election that will be dominated by Brexit, Brexit, and more Brexit.

Advertisement

‘‘We will launch the most ambitious, radical campaign for real change,’’ Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, pledged Tuesday.

Labour has said it will seek to re-nationalize public utilities and transport, seek a Green New Deal, put workers on corporate boards, and work for ‘‘the many, not the few.’’

Johnson is planning to campaign against the establishment — against the devious lawmakers, overreaching jurists, and other elites who he says conspired to deny the country its freedom from the European Union.

Never mind that Johnson is a scion of privilege — a diplomat’s son, schooled at Eton and Oxford, who went on to become a celebrity journalist and politician with a country home.

Voters will be offered some stark Brexit choices — alongside the usual enthusiastic promises, scary scenarios, misrepresentations, and foggy numbers.

The Conservative Party under Johnson will run as the 100 percent-for-Brexit party, under the banner ‘‘Let’s get it done.’’

‘‘There is only one way to get Brexit done in the face of this unrelenting parliamentary obstructionism, this endless willful fingers crossed ‘not me, guv’ refusal to deliver on the mandate of the people,’’ Johnson said Tuesday. ‘‘And that is to refresh this Parliament.’’

Advertisement

The new Brexit Party, led by talk show host Nigel Farage, will be 200 percent for Brexit, arguing: Why even talk to the Europeans anymore? Let’s crash out.

The Liberal Democrats will campaign to stop Brexit. And have a second referendum.

The Scottish National Party will push to remain in the European Union — and, by the way, promote Scottish independence.

And then there’s Corbyn’s Labour. That one can sound like a puzzler.

The center-left party’s manifesto will be: Let’s win the election; then let’s negotiate a very soft, very closely aligned ‘‘Labour Brexit’’ with Europe; then let’s have a Labour Party conference to decide whether to support the deal; and finally, let’s have a second referendum to see if the people support it.

John Curtice, a politics professor at Strathclyde University, said that if Johnson maintains his 10-point lead in the polls through Election Day — a big if — ‘‘that should be enough to deliver an overall majority, not necessarily an overwhelming one, but probably enough for him to be able to do what he wants to do on Brexit.’’

But Curtice noted that if Johnson’s Conservatives don’t win an overall majority, they have fewer friends than Labour with which to broker deals.

In a bit of pre-election maneuvering, Johnson on Tuesday night readmitted 10 of the 21 lawmakers he kicked out of the Conservative Party last month. The lawmakers back in his good graces include Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill.

Advertisement

The agreement on an election is a bit of rare good news for Johnson, who has suffered defeat after defeat since he was selected as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister in July.

Lawmakers approved in principle the Brexit deal he negotiated with EU leaders, but then the House of Commons said no to the fast-tracked timetable Johnson wanted to get the legislation approved.

On Monday, Johnson was forced to grudgingly accept the European Union’s offer to delay Brexit until January, and then he lost his third motion for an early election.

In that vote, he needed the support of two-thirds of lawmakers — and fell far short. Tuesday’s bill required only a simple majority, though he won easily, 438 to 20.

Outgoing European Commission President Donald Tusk, who spent more time on Brexit than he probably wanted to during his five-year term, announced Tuesday that the 27 remaining EU members had formally approved a Brexit extension until the end of January.

‘‘It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time,’’ he urged Britons, adding, ‘‘I will keep my fingers crossed for you.’’