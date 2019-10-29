CAIRO — An Egyptian train conductor who forced two poor street vendors without tickets to jump off a moving train, leading to the death of one of the youths, has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident, which took place Monday in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, has stirred public outrage. Footage of an ensuing argument between the conductor and other passengers on the train went viral, along with calls on social media for the resignation of Egypt’s Transportation Minister Kamel el-Wazir. The other youth who was forced to jump off the train was injured.

Railway authorities said the conductor demanded the youths ‘‘pay tickets but they refused,’’ after which he opened a carriage door for them to jump. Prosecutor Mohammed el-Feki on Tuesday ordered the conductor to remain in custody for four days pending an investigation.