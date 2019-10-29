The climber, Nirmal Purja, 36, completed his goal early Tuesday when he reached the top of Shishapangma in Tibet along with a Sherpa team.

A Nepali climber has reached the summit of the world’s 14 highest mountains in just over six months, setting a record for a feat that took other climbers years to complete.

“It has been a grueling but humbling six months, and I hope to have proven that anything is possible with some determination, self-belief, and positivity,” Purja said.

A spokesman for Seven Summit Treks, a Nepal-based company that helped organize some of Purja’s expeditions, said it was in touch with his climbing team and confirmed he had reached the top of Shishapangma.

The attempt to be the fastest to reach the top of all the world’s known mountains over 8,000 meters, or about 26,350 feet, which Purja called Project Possible, started in April, when he scaled Annapurna. He then quickly tackled the 13 remaining mountains, all of which are in the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges that stretch across China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The previous speed record for scaling all 14 peaks was held by Kim Chang-ho of South Korea, who completed his climbs in seven years, 10 months, and six days. He narrowly broke an earlier record held by Jerzy Kukuczka of Poland, who took seven years, 11 months, and 14 days.

Kim later died in a storm on the Mount Gurja in Nepal, and Kukuczka died in 1989 while trying to scale the south face of Lhotse in Nepal.

Purja credits his endurance to his natural physiology and to his intense military training. He had served in the British armed forces for 16 years before leaving to attempt the record, including 10 years in the special forces.

“I looked at the logistical problems that climbing all these peaks posed and worked out they can be achieved in one season,” he said in an earlier message. “Many people have the physiology but I believe my experiences as a member of the UK special forces unit — the Special Boat Service — gives me an unequaled edge.”