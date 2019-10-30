Authorities seemed to answer the first of those questions in March, when they charged two former police officers with the murder of the leftist politician, a rising star who advocated for the city’s Afro-Brazilians and the poor.

RIO DE JANEIRO — For months after Rio City Councilwoman Marielle Franco was killed last year, Brazil wrestled with questions about who had targeted her — and who had ordered her mysterious, execution-style death.

Late Tuesday night, Brazilian media reported that one of the alleged killers had visited the other at a tony seaside complex in Rio’s far west side hours before the killing. On the complex’s security books, however, the man allegedly was logged as a visitor to Bolsonaro.

Advertisement

Following the report, the right-wing president — who was in Brasilia the night of Franco’s killing and has denied any involvement — erupted in a live stream on Facebook. In more than 20 minutes of freewheeling attacks against the ‘‘foul, lowlife, immoral media,’’ he denied any wrongdoing and accused the media and rival politicians of trying to undermine his government.

‘‘I had no reason to kill anyone in Rio de Janeiro,’’ he said during the stream, recorded at 4 a.m. in the Middle East, where he has spent this week on a diplomatic trip. ‘‘This will not stick.’’

His voice at times breaking, Bolsonaro threatened to take away the broadcasting license of Globo, the media organization that first reported his alleged ties to the men charged with killing Franco.

‘‘Why this scheming?’’ he yelled. ‘‘Let me govern Brazil! And you, TV Globo, you make my life hell, damn it.

‘‘I shouldn’t lose it,’’ he said, a tear trickling down his cheek. ‘‘I’m the president of the republic.’’

Advertisement

The explosive reports, coupled with Bolsonaro’s emotional and profane response, threaten to further isolate him during a vulnerable time in his presidency. The country has lurched from one environmental disaster to another. He’s openly feuding with the president-elect of Argentina, one of Brazil’s most important trading partners. Bolsonaro was assailed this week for posting — then quickly deleting — a video that showed him as lion being attacked by a pack of hyenas representing his critics in the media and government, including Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Now that court has to decide whether to open an investigation into Bolsonaro, who has immunity from being tried in the country’s lower courts. Supporters of Franco are calling for an inquiry.

‘‘We demand immediate clarifications,’’ said Juliano Medeiros, president of Franco’s Socialism and Liberty Party. ‘‘Brazil cannot live with any doubt about the link between the President of the Republic and a murder. We demand answers.’’

Some observers here are beginning to wonder whether Bolsonaro is in control of his impulses — and whether his defensiveness has only exacerbated the situation.

‘‘He tried to put the flames out with gasoline,’’ said Alexandre Bandeira, a political strategist in Brasilia. ‘‘I spoke to some leaders in Congress who say that the president’s response yesterday was worse than the actual accusations levied against him. He had blood in his eyes.’’

Lucas de Aragão, director of a political risk company in Brasilia, said the allegations and Bolsonaro’s response could further damage Bolsonaro’s approval ratings, which have been mired in the low 30s. ‘‘This is a moment of extreme tension in the government,’’ de Aragão said. ‘‘They go hard and they go aggressive, and those that like him like this attitude, and those who dislike him think he is losing his mind.’’

Advertisement

Questions already had circulated about connections between the president and the two men charged with Franco’s killing: Ronnie Lessa, 48, a retired officer who allegedly fired the shots that killed Franco; and Élcio Vieira de Queiroz, 46, who allegedly drove Lessa to the scene of the crime.

Bolsonaro had denied knowing both men personally. But before his election last year, he and Lessa lived in the same upscale condominium in Rio de Janeiro, and their children had once dated, according to police reports. In March, scandal erupted when a photo of Bolsonaro and de Queiroz emerged on social media, showing the two men in a friendly embrace.

Before Tuesday night’s reports, police had discarded connections between the president and the suspects. The new allegations have dragged Bolsonaro yet again into the infamous killing.

A doorman at Bolsonaro’s gated community told the television news program Jornal Nacional that on March 14, 2018 — the day of Franco’s killing — de Queiroz identified himself as a visitor to Bolsonaro’s residence. When the doorman called Bolsonaro’s home to confirm, a man he identified as ‘‘Mr. Jair’’ told him to allow the visitor through.

The doorman kept watching de Queiroz’s car on security cameras and saw that the vehicle was heading not to Bolsonaro’s home, but to Lessa’s. So he called the apartment back. He said ‘‘Mr. Jair’’ said he knew where de Quieroz was going and to let him continue, the TV news program reported.

Advertisement

Bolsonaro was in the country’s capital of Brasilia that day for two plenary votes, the program reported. Prosecutors say they are searching for audio recordings of those phone calls to identify who the doorman talked to that day — and who was in Bolsonaro’s home.

That evening, as Franco was in a car heading home, two other vehicles pulled up, and someone opened fire at the councilwoman. Nine police-issue bullets were lodged in her body; she died almost instantly.

Franco, who was 38, was elected in 2016 as the only black woman on Rio’s 51-person city council. A left-wing lesbian activist and champion for the rights of Afro-Brazilians, she emerged as a powerful critic of Brazil’s security forces — and a voice for the civilians who had been killed in a crackdown on poor neighborhoods, much like the one she was raised in.