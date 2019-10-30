LONDON — Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and firefighters reacted angrily on Wednesday to an official inquiry into the disaster for focusing first on the shortcomings of the emergency services’ response to the 2017 blaze, not on the dangerous conditions that fed it.
The government-commissioned investigation produced a nearly 900-page report, more than two years in the making, that is harshly critical of the London Fire Brigade, especially for advising residents of the tower to stay in their apartments during the first hours of the inferno, rather than to try to escape.
The fire, the deadliest in Britain in generations, killed 72 people, while about 200 others in the building survived.
The report reflects the first of two phases in the inquiry, led by Martin Moore-Bick, a retired appellate court judge, focusing on what happened the night of the fire.
As a result, it acknowledges but does not go in depth into the underlying cause of the calamity: the dangerously flammable exterior of the 24-story building, which caused the fire to spread with deadly speed. The second phase of the investigation is expected to address how the material came to be used in a renovation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to introduce legislation enacting Moore-Bick’s recommendations, and said additional money has been allocated for removing flammable cladding from buildings around the country.
He also praised the inquiry, adding: “Phase One sets out what happened. Phase Two will explain why.”
To many activists, that order is backward.
new york times