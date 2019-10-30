LONDON — Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and firefighters reacted angrily on Wednesday to an official inquiry into the disaster for focusing first on the shortcomings of the emergency services’ response to the 2017 blaze, not on the dangerous conditions that fed it.

The government-commissioned investigation produced a nearly 900-page report, more than two years in the making, that is harshly critical of the London Fire Brigade, especially for advising residents of the tower to stay in their apartments during the first hours of the inferno, rather than to try to escape.

The fire, the deadliest in Britain in generations, killed 72 people, while about 200 others in the building survived.